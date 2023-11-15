BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Bennettsville police have arrested a man and charged him with murder after a shooting Tuesday morning at the Marlboro Court apartments.
Jamell Dayquan Malik Williams is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the killing of 32-year-old Tonny Swinnie, police Lt. Shawn Lucas said.
The shooting happened at about 8 a.m. Tuesday at the apartments on Oakwood Street. Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown said an autopsy for Swinnie will be performed on Thursday.
Bennettsville police asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to provide assistance with the crime scene investigation, but Lucas said the department is still leading the investigation.
No additional information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bennettsville police.
Dennis Bright is a Digital Producer at News13. He joined the team in May 2021. Dennis is a West Virginia native and a graduate of Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. Follow Dennis on, Facebook, X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.