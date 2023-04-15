BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Bennettsville police are investigating an armed robbery Friday night, according to a lieutenant with the department.
Two men entered the In and Out store along Highway 15 Friday night and demanded money, police said. One of the two suspects was armed.
The suspects left with money, police said. No injuries were reported.
No other details were immediately available.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.