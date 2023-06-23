BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Bennettsville police officer crashed his cruiser into another vehicle Friday morning while on his way to help another officer, according to police.

The crash happened at about 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Cook Street and Main Street in Bennettsville.

The officer was responding to a call from another officer who had asked for help after a man allegedly pulled a gun on another person, Bennettsville police Lt. Tim Hood said. He looked both ways at a stop sign before pulling out but did not see the vehicle coming, Hood said.

No one was hurt in the crash, Hood said. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.