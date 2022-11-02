MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A homicide investigation is underway in Marlboro County after deputies found the body of a 27-year-old man inside a car next to a road near Bennettsville, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies found the body of Willie Jamel Quick of Bennettsville after they were called at about 8 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a suspicious vehicle on the shoulder of the road, the sheriff’s office said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called in to help process the crime scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5605 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or to download the “P3 Tips” app on your Apple or Android device.

You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information and your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000.00 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest of someone involved in a crime.

No additional information was immediately available.

