MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested on Christmas Day following a shooting that left one injured at a night club in the McColl area of Marlboro County, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

On Christmas morning, at about 1:45a.m., deputies said they were present at the Ellison Club to assist with crowd control as the club was closing.

Deputies said as they were assisting, they observed multiple people running out of the club. One of the people running approached a deputy and stated he had been shot in the leg while inside the club.

While deputies said they rendered aid to the wounded person, club security advised officers that a person ran out of the club holding a firearm.

Akeem Mccollum, 25 of Bennettsville, was found behind the Ellison Club in a car. When deputies located the vehicle, they found two others in the car, John Edward Townsend, 33 of Bennettsville and Ahvijuanna Chenye David, 26 of Bennettsville.

Deputies said Mccollum had a handgun on his person at the time he was arrested, and Townsend admitted to police that he accidentally shot someone while inside the club and gave the firearm to Mccollum.

Deputies said the vehicle they were in was towed to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office to be processed.

Deputies said a search warrant for the vehicle was obtained and handgun ammunition was found along with 14 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and David’s ID which were both found in a book bag.

Mccollum and Townsend were arrested at the scene and were transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center for booking, according to deputies.

Townsend was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied place or business, unlawful carry of a firearm, trafficking crack cocaine 10-28 grams, and multiple other firearm offenses, according to deputies.

Mccollum was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and trafficking crack cocaine 10-28 grams. Deputies said David was arrested Wednesday and was charged with trafficking crack cocaine 10-28 grams.

The person shot in the leg was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries, according to deputies.

There have been several shootings over the years at this club. In March 2020, two people were injured in a shooting outside of a club in Marlboro County. In March 2021, one person was killed at the night club. In July 2021, three people were arrested after an officer-involved shooting June 21 at a Marlboro County nightclub, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Fourth Circuit Solicitor William B. Rogers Jr. said once the investigation is complete, there will be a discussion with law enforcement and all potential possibilities will be included.