BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Bennettsville residents are experiencing discolored water because of a problem with a pump at the city’s water-treatment facility, officials said.
The city said a pump at the Lyalls Street facility keeps shutting on and off because of an electrical problem and that is stirring up soils in the area.
Officials said they are flushing the lines to clear the water and have reached out to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for guidance on the issue.
An official boil-water advisory had not been issued, but residents are encouraged to use caution when using the water.
City officials said the process of flushing the system could take several hours. They plan to provide an update on the problem by 3 p.m. Wednesday.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.