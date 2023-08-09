BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Bennettsville residents are experiencing discolored water because of a problem with a pump at the city’s water-treatment facility, officials said.

The city said a pump at the Lyalls Street facility keeps shutting on and off because of an electrical problem and that is stirring up soils in the area.

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

Officials said they are flushing the lines to clear the water and have reached out to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for guidance on the issue.

An official boil-water advisory had not been issued, but residents are encouraged to use caution when using the water.

City officials said the process of flushing the system could take several hours. They plan to provide an update on the problem by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

