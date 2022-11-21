MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Town of Clio Water System has advised the Marlboro County residents to vigorously boil their water for at least one minute before using it for cooking or drinking purposes, according to a news release.

Crews are working to fix the issue in a timely manner, The Town of Clio Water System said.

“The town water system has lost full pressure from the drinking water system serving the town,” the release reads. “Residents should continue until otherwise notified by the Town of Clio Water System.”

Residents of the Clio area are also advised not to use ice for any drinking purposes unless the water was boiled at the time it was made.