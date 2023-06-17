Editor’s note: Some photos in this story may be disturbing to some people.

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A home was searched in Clio and two dead animals were found and four adult dogs were seized, according to officials.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office along with the Humane Society of Marlboro County searched a home regarding a report of animal cruelty, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Department.

The release states that deputies were drawn to the area because of an abundance of buzzards lingering around the animals.

The two agencies found the animals in inadequate conditions where there was a lack of water, food, and shelter, according to the release.

The case is under investigation and the animals are in the care of the Humane Society of Marlboro County.

The public is asked to provide any information regarding animal crimes in the community at 843-479-5605.