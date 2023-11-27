MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 23-year-old North Carolina woman died Saturday morning in a crash on Highway 9 in Marlboro County, according to Coroner Tim Brown.

Alexandria Goins of Aberdeen, North Carolina, was killed when her 1998 Lexas sedan went off the road, hit several trees and then overturned, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at about 6:40 a.m. near Spears Church Road about 4 miles west of Clio. Goins was driving west and died at the scene, troopers said.