MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash with injuries reported has blocked a section of Highway 9 southeast of Bennettsville, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash near Woods Avenue was reported about 8:22 p.m on the highway patrol’s traffic-incident website.
No other information was immediately available.
📲 Download the News 13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
Count on News13 for updates.