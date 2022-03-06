MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews from four fire departments and the South Carolina Forestry Commission battled a large fire Saturday evening in downtown Clio.

It happened about 6:30 p.m., the Clio Rural Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

“No occupants were injured and the main structure was suppressed,” the department said. “Given the winds in the area the fire quickly spread via embers to nearby accessory structures, but all exposed houses were kept safe.”

It’s unclear how many structures were damaged, and fire officials have not said what caused the fire.

The flames spread to a nearby field, according to a Facebook post by the Bennettsville Fire Department, which responded with additional manpower and a brush truck. The forestry commission cut a fire break to help prevent the fire from spreading.

The McColl Fire Department and the Blenheim Volunteer Fire District also helped fight the fire. No other information was immediately available.

