MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bicyclist was killed Sunday night in Marlboro County, according to Highway Patrol.

Crews responded to area of SC 177 and Leviner Road in the Wallace area around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Troopers say the driver of a truck hit a person on a bike while traveling north on Highway 177. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

No word yet if the driver will face any charges. Authorities have not identified the person killed.

Count on News13 for updates.