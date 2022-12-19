MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are searching for a 12-year-old boy with autism who ran away after allegedly stabbing two people early Monday morning, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

This is Jevon Jefferies’s second time running away from home within the last month, deputies said. He was last seen Monday morning in the area of Craig’s Circle near Bennettsville.

The reported stabbing happened at about 3 a.m. Monday, deputies said. Jefferies ran away after allegedly stabbing and cutting two people.

Jefferies was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a black hoodie, according to deputies. He is 5-foot-8 and weighs 125 pounds.

At this time, it is unknown if Jefferies is armed.

Anyone with information about Jefferies’s location is asked to call 911, Investigator Sessoms at 843-897-4811 or the sheriff’s office at 843-479-5605.

No additional information was immediately available.

