MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and a woman were found shot to death Tuesday night in a Marlboro County home, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Step Road near Wallace, deputies said.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the home on Step Road. The caller stated that he had shot and killed a person, then said he was going to take his own life after getting off the phone with dispatch, according to deputies.

SLED was called and asked to assist with the crime scene.

The names of the man and woman killed have not yet been released.

This is an ongoing investigation. Count on News13 for updates.