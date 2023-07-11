MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for two teenagers who ran away from AMI Bennettsville alternative school, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they have reason to think that Kanye Fleming, 17, and Mason Taylor, 16, ran away to the Greenville area in South Carolina’s Upstate Greenville area.

Fleming was last seen wearing white shorts and no shirt or shoes, the sheriff’s office said. He was holding a green t-shirt. He is 5-foot-8 and weights about 180 pounds.

Taylor was last seen wearing a white shirt, white shorts and no shoes. He is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 140 pounds.

Investigator Amanda Hill is actively working with upstate law enforcement agencies to apprehend the individuals so that they can be transferred back to DJJ in Columbia, according to the post.

AMI Bennettsville is an alternative school designed to assist kids in the Bennettsville area who are struggling in school, have learning disabilities, or behavioral issues catch up on their grades so they can go back to their original schools and get a high-school diploma or complete their GED, according to the school’s website.

Deputies said the two teens are considered missing/runaways.

“Our job is sometimes made more difficult when individuals have the ability to gain momentum prior to our knowledge of the event,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “We are also relying on multiple agencies for cooperation and assistance in the apprehension process and appreciate all the continued support this far. It is our ultimate goal for these individuals to be found safely and we will continue this investigation until it is resolved.”

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 843-479-1111.