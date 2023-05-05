MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A woman who was wanted by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly stealing a utility trailer from a residence in Bennettsville was arrested Friday, deputies said on Facebook.

Leah Butler was charged with grand larceny, deputies said. The trailer was allegedly stolen by Butler, and others, in January.

She was booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center and awaits a bond hearing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5605.