BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – Deputies recovered marijuana, crack cocaine, and a 9 mm handgun during a traffic stop in Bennettsville, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Larry Turner said a deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana during the traffic stop, which prompted a search of the vehicle.

Derrick McCall, 41, of Bennettsville, was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and unlawful carrying of a firearm by a felon.

McCall was taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center to await a bond hearing.