BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Bennettsville man previously charged with resisting arrest was taken into custody Thursday following an hour-long standoff with deputies, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Adrian Ingram, 34, was arrested at a home near Old Wire Road West in the Wallace area, according to authorities. No one was injured.

Ingram was wanted on several warrants after he didn’t appear in court for his March trial, according to the sheriff’s office. He was being tried for intent to distribute a controlled substance, resisting arrest and for the possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.