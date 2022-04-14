BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 23-year-old Bennettsville man has been charged after Marlboro County deputies said he stole a vehicle by towing it away.

Deputies heard about the theft on Tuesday, according to information from the sheriff’s office. They identified the suspect as Justin Lee Roller.

He was arrested Wednesday at a gas station in the McColl area, according to authorities, and was found asleep in the tow truck’s driver’s seat with oxycodone.

He was charged with grand larceny of a vehicle and for the possession of a controlled substance.