BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 24-year-old Bennettsville mother is facing child neglect and drug charges after deputies found marijuana in a car she was driving with a child inside, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
Gabrielle Nichole Wright-Bey was charged with unlawfully placing a child at risk and possession of marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office said deputies were assisting the South Carolina Department of Social Services with a child-neglect investigation on Thursday when they found Wright-Bey as she was pulling into the parking lot of the Marlboro County Magistrate’s Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, as investigators approached the vehicle Wright-Bey was driving with the child inside, they smelled drugs and then saw drugs inside the vehicle.
Wright-Bey was taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center where she was given a personal recognizance bond. The child was placed in DSS custody, the sheriff’s office said.
