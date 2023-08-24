MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A body was found Wednesday morning in an unfinished shed in the area of Berea Church Road in Marlboro County, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.
Deputies said the body has been identified but that the person’s name is not being released at this time.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting local investigators with processing the scene.
The body will be sent for an autopsy and more information will be released if the death is not ruled a natural cause, the sheriff’s office said.
