MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County deputies are looking for a man wanted on an attempted murder charge after a dispute between a father and a son resulted in a shooting, according to Chief Deputy Larry Turner.

Deputies are looking for Reginald Anthony McDuffie, 58, in the shooting. Turner said he is wanted on an attempted murder charge.

McColl police officers found a man who had been shot at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, Turner said. Once officers determined the incident happened on Zion Horseshoe Circle in the Clio area, Marlboro County deputies responded.

The shooting happened after a verbal altercation, Turner said. The victim was shot once in the back and was airlifted to a medical facility.

The man’s condition was not immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.