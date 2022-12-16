MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of breaking into a home and stealing Christmas gifts before selling them, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Lee Johnson, 47, of McColl, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree burglary, malicious damage to property, petit larceny and receiving or possession of stolen property, according to the sheriff’s office.

Johnson was taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center and given a $109,000 surety bond, according to deputies. He will also be required to wear a GPS monitor if he posts bond.

The sheriff’s office said it was called at about 10 p.m. Wednesday night to a home on Trails Edge Road after homeowners told deputies that their home was broken in to and children’s Christmas gifts were stolen. The homeowners noticed the door was forced open.

Deputies learned Thursday that Johnson had sold some of the gifts and conducted a search warrant at a home on Roosevelt Street, according to the sheriff’s office. Most of the gifts were recovered.

Johnson was in the home at the time of the search and was taken into custody, deputies said.