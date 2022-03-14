MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County deputies arrested a man after they found he had marijuana and a loaded handgun in his vehicle while driving under a suspended license.

On Friday, deputies arrested Jarick Thomas, 27, of Bennettsville, after conducting a traffic stop and discovering Thomas had a suspended license, according to authorities.

Deputies then searched the vehicle and found a backpack with vacuum sealed marijuana and a loaded handgun.

Thomas was then transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center where he was charged with driving under suspension, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm by person convicted of a violent felony.

At the time of his arrest, Thomas was out on bond for attempted murder, possession of weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, trafficking methamphetamine, distribution of drugs near or in proximity of a school and prisoners/furnishing contraband into a county or municipal prisons.

He was given a $ 75,647 surety bond on his charges stemming from the traffic stop.