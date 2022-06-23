MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hamlet, North Carolina man is facing charges after deputies said that he used an ax to attack a person in the Bennettsville area.

Jimmy Ray Barber, 62, was arrested after a traffic stop Wednesday and was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He received a $50,000 surety bond.

Barber attacked the person on Tuesday at a home on Wildewood Road, according to deputies. The man received “serious apparent wounds” and was taken to a hospital in another state.