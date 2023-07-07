MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –A man who barricaded himself in a bathroom at his Marlboro County home when authorities tried to arrest him is facing numerous charges after deputies found two pounds of marijuana, more than 100 packaged edible marijuana, two AR-15- style rifles, ammunition, a vacuum seal machine and a 2018 Dodge Charger that had been reported stolen in Detroit, Michigan.

Eyan Tyrelle Ford, 30, is charged with resisting arrest, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, receiving stolen property and two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, deputies said in a news release.

The incident happened Thursday when deputies went to his home on Old Wire Road to arrest him on five counts of failure to appear in General Sessions court.

Deputies said they saw Ford in the doorway and watched him flee back into the residence. Then, they saw a loaded rifle and narcotics as they entered the residence.

During the incident, a woman and two small children were safely escorted out of the home, deputies said.

Deputies said they asked Ford to surrender multiple times, and after a brief standoff, he came out and was taken into custody. Ford also told investigators and deputies that he had swallowed an unknown amount of pills, prompting deputies to notify EMS and began rendering aid that included two doses of Narcan.

He was treated at a hospital before being moved to the Marlboro County Detention Center for booking.

Marlboro County Chief Deputy Larry Turner said he was proud of the way investigators and deputies handled the barricade situation.

“Instead of escalating an already precocious situation,” Turner said. “A better option was executed resulting in a successful takedown. The charges and warrants of the individual were taken into account and training played a big part in that process. Yes, the individual may have swallowed narcotics, but it ended with a peaceful resolve with him being taken into custody. Medical intervention was required for the overdose, but the charges and warrants were able to be served. The job was accomplished, and everyone went home safe.”