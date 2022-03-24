MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) — A dog was euthanized after a person was hospitalized in an attack in McColl, according to Donald Hamilton, chief animal control officer for Marlboro County.

Hamilton said the decision to euthanize the dog was made because the woman who was bit sustained “Level 5” bites on the Dr. Ian Dunbar’s Dog Bite Scale. A “Level 5” bite is the second-highest degree of bite on the list and is considered severe.

A “Level 5” bite is classified as two or more “Level 4” bites, which is “one to four punctures from a single bite with at least one puncture deeper than half the length of the dog’s canine teeth. May also have deep bruising around the wound 9dog held on for N seconds and bore down) or lacerations in both directions (dog held on and shook its head from side to side).”

After biting a woman, the dog was placed in a 10-day quarantine in line with rabies regulations from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). The owner of the dog was very upset and wanted to surrender the dog, Hamilton said.

The dog owner asked Hamilton and the McColl Police Chief to have the dog put down. He said the only situation where the dog wouldn’t have been euthanized would’ve been if the owner wanted the dog back and agreed to strict guidelines on how to confine the animal.

“Regarding the decision to euthanize the dog, it was not made easily or quickly,” Hamilton said in an email to News13.

Hamilton said euthanasia is only done as a last resort and in extreme circumstances such as this one.