BENNETTSVILLE, S.C (WBTW) – Deputies are investigating after a drive-by shooting just outside of Bennettsville, according to Chief Deputy Larry Turner with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
Turner said the shooting happened on Ellison Street. A vehicle was hit by gunfire and crashed which caused damage to property.
The individuals in the wrecked car fled on foot, according to Turner.
Multiple people are believed to be involved and an investigation is ongoing.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.