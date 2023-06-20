There was a drive by shooting on Ellison Street right outside the city limits of Bennettsville.

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C (WBTW) – Deputies are investigating after a drive-by shooting just outside of Bennettsville, according to Chief Deputy Larry Turner with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Turner said the shooting happened on Ellison Street. A vehicle was hit by gunfire and crashed which caused damage to property.

The individuals in the wrecked car fled on foot, according to Turner.

Multiple people are believed to be involved and an investigation is ongoing.

