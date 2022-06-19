MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Hickory Grove Road in Marlboro County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened about 12:35 a.m. near Highway 79 when a 2011 Chevrolet sedan traveling south went off the left side of the road and hit a tree, SCHP Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.
No other information was immediately available. The highway patrol is handling the investigation.
