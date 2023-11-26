MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was killed Saturday morning after driving off the road and hitting a tree before overturning in Marlboro County, according to the state Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 6:40 a.m. along Highway 9 near Spears Church Road, state troopers said. It happened about four miles west of Clio.

State troopers said the person was traveling west on Highway 9 in their 1998 Lexus Sedan when the vehicle ran off the road, hit several trees and overturned. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

