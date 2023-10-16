MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Sunday evening when their car overturned and hit a tree near Bennettsville, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 8:45 on McQueen Road near Bounty Acres Road, SCHP Master Cpl. Mitchell Ridgeway said. The driver of the 1999 Honda sedan was alone in the vehicle and died at the scene.

Ridgeway said the driver went off the left side of the road while going east on McQueen Road, overcorrected and then went off the right side of the road. The car then overturned and hit a tree.