MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash on East Main Street in Marlboro County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened about 10 p.m. when a Chevy Malibu traveling north on East Main Street went off the right side of the road, hit a culvert and overturned, SCHP Master Trooper David Jones said. The driver was thrown from the car in the crash and died.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.