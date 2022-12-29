MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fight between two Marlboro County women ended with one person in jail, accused of stabbing the other and breaking a TV with a baseball bat, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Heather Knight, 34, of Blenheim, was arrested Wednesday upon her release from a hospital after she intentionally cut herself during the incident, according to deputies. She’s charged with attempted murder and malicious injury to personal property.

Deputies were called at about 6:45 p.m. Dec. 19 to a home on Drigger’s Chapel Road in the Blenheim area for a fight between two women, according to the sheriff’s office. While en route, deputies were informed by dispatch that one of the women was stabbed.

Knight also allegedly assaulted the other woman with a walking device and broke a TV with a baseball bat, according to deputies.

Knight was armed with a knife and barricaded inside a room when deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office. She reportedly threatened to take her own life multiple times.

Knight was taken to a hospital to be treated for her wounds and receive a psychological evaluation, according to deputies.

She was released from the hospital Wednesday and taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center, where she’s held on a $10,000 surety bond, according to the sheriff’s office.