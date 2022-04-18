BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people are getting help from the American Red Cross after fire damaged their home in Bennettsville, authorities said.

Photo: Bennettsville Fire Department

The Bennettsville Fire Department was dispatched at 11:08 p.m. Saturday to Norman Avenue, where crews reported fire showing from one side of the home, the department said in a Facebook post.

Everyone was able to get out safely, and no injuries were reported, the fire department said. The fire was brought under control by 11:23 p.m.

Bennettsville police, Marlboro County EMS, and the Red Cross were at the scene, which was cleared at 12:46 p.m., the fire department said.

The Red Cross said it was providing financial aid for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter, to three people affected by the fire.

No additional information was immediately available.

