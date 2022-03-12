CLIO, S.C. (WBTW) — A person in Marlboro County was trapped inside their home Saturday morning after it was damaged by high winds, according to the Clio Rural Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out about 9:25 a.m. after winds damaged the home and left a power line down in the area. Crews were able to get the person out without further incident, the department said.

No additional information was immediately available.



Photos: Clio Rural Fire Department

