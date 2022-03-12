CLIO, S.C. (WBTW) — A person in Marlboro County was trapped inside their home Saturday morning after it was damaged by high winds, according to the Clio Rural Fire Department.
Firefighters were called out about 9:25 a.m. after winds damaged the home and left a power line down in the area. Crews were able to get the person out without further incident, the department said.
No additional information was immediately available.
📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
Count on News13 for updates.