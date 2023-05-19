MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 13 years in law enforcement, and two and a half years with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s office, Investigator Clay Anderson has pretty much worked all over the state doing what he loves most.

“In law enforcement, it’s something different every day,” Anderson said. “That’s exciting and fun. It doesn’t get monotonous or stale.”

A fun job with diverse cases. Anderson’s daily responsibilities can range anywhere from property and financial crimes to violent crimes and narcotics.

“Here in Marlboro, as small as we are, investigators can work anything from a stolen four-wheeler all the way up to a murder,” Anderson said. “Being able to work anything from a major case all the way down to what I would call like a simple theft case.”

And being involved in the major cases is one of his favorite parts of the job.

“Those can be very complex and to me those are very interesting and fun to work,” Anderson said. “Especially being able to speak with a family and potentially getting some closure on solving a case like that.”

But being a part of a smaller agency also comes with challenges. Anderson said there’s not enough time in the day for him to help as many people as he’d like.

“Obviously we can’t work 24 hours a day,” Anderson said. “We have before, but, there’s not enough time in the work day for me to be able to feel like I’m helping everybody that I know I can.”

In the future, Anderson said he’d like to be involved in a big issue the county faces — narcotics.

“Unfortunately, just like any other county, we have a lot of overdoses,” he said.