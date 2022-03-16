MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a teen killed in a crash in Marlboro County.

The funeral for 17-year-old Precious McLain will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Marlboro County High School, according to Bethea Funeral Home. She was a student at the high school.

“It is with a heavy heart that we remember an important member of the Marlboro County School District family, Precious McLain,” Interim Superintendent Donald Andrews said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to her classmates, family, and friends. Precious will forever be a part of the Marlboro County High School Class of 2022.”

McLain was killed Monday evening in a crash at the intersection of Salem Road and Coxe Road West.

MCHS has counselors and social workers from all schools on campus today to assist students and employees as they work through this situation.