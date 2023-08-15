Gottrocks is closing on Friday after nearly 20 years of business

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Humane Society of Marlboro County is temporarily closed and has no space for any more animals.

The Humane Society made the announcement Tuesday in a Facebook post. The post stated the society has no animal space and does not have any community resources to give out.

Photo: Humane Society of Marlboro County

In a later post, the shelter thanked members of the community for donating fans to help keep animals cool the summer heat.

“Thank you for all the fans!! We could still use a few more if you have one. And a huge one for our play yard,” the post said.

It’s unclear how long the shelter will be closed. Officials said anyone with an animal emergency should call 911.