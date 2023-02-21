MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An officer at Evans Correctional Institution is recovering after an inmate attacked her with a homemade knife Friday, the South Carolina Department of Corrections said in a tweet.

The agency said several other inmates came to the officer’s aid during the attack. One pushed her away from the attacker, while two others helped her off the wing and another officer called for help.

Several other inmates surrounded the attacker until help arrived, according to SCDOC.

The inmate who attacked the officer was moved to another prison and has pending criminal charges, according to SCDOC. The officer was treated for her injuries and released from a local hospital.

SCDOC thanked the inmates who stopped the ‘serious assault’.