MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Jury selection is set to begin next month for a man accused of killing a Bennettsville mother and her 8-year-old daughter in 2017, according to Deputy Solicitor Kernard Redmond with the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Jury selection is set to begin Feb. 6, Redmond said. He said no other details could be provided due to an order limiting pre-trial statements.

Jejuancey Harrington‘s trial was initially scheduled for July 5. The trial was delayed due to scheduling conflicts, Redmond told News13 in June.

Harrington was charged in connection with the deaths of Ella Lowery and her 8-year-old daughter, Iyana Lowery.

According to the arrest warrant, Harrington robbed Ella Lowery, after stabbing her multiple times. Law enforcement agents obtained video footage from New Bridge Road in McColl that places Harrington near an abandoned home where “personal belongings of Ella Lowery were found after the murder.”

The warrant also details how Harrington killed the young girl after kidnapping her from her home. Harrington placed Iyana Lowery’s body in a remote pool of water off New Bridge Road in McColl, where she was discovered. Harrington “transported [Iyana] in a 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse,” where Iyana’s DNA was found in the trunk of the car, the warrant reports.

Arrest warrants show Harrington’s DNA was found on a cigarette located at the home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville where Ella Lowery’s body was located. Forensic testing also shows Iyana Lowery’s DNA was found inside Harrington’s vehicle.