Juvenile in custody after threat at Marlboro County High School

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A juvenile was taken into custody Wednesday morning after an alleged threat at Marlboro County High School, according to the Bennettsville Police Department.

Bennettsville policer received a tip from the FBI about the potential threat. Law enforcement responded to the school and took the juvenile into custody. The juvenile was taken to the Bennettsville Police Department for pending charges, according to police.

Officers will monitor Marlboro County High School and other schools Wednesday.

The police department said there is no threat to anyone at Marlboro County High School.

No other information was immediately available.