CLIO, S.C. (WBTW) — A string of recent car thefts in the Pee Dee has focused on Kia models, according to police in the Marlboro County town of Clio.

A group of thieves who go by the name “Kia Boys” are believed to be connected to a rash of thefts in the Clio and surrounding areas, police said in a recent Facebook post. Police did not provide any specific details about the thefts in the post.

Police urged anyone who owns a Kia or a model of car associated with the manufacturer to “practice extreme caution when you are parking to enter your destinations.” The thieves have been known “to prey on those who exit their vehicles and leave them running.”

Police said you should always turn off your ignition, take your keys and lock your vehicle when getting out of it, even if it’s just a quick trip inside a store.

Kia and Hyundai models have been the target of numerous thefts across the U.S. in recent months.

According to an Associated Press report in May, the nationwide uptick in thefts was linked to viral videos, posted to TikTok and other social media platforms. The video shows people how to start the cars with USB cables and exploit a security vulnerability in some models sold in the U.S.

Attorneys general from at least 17 states have called on federal regulators to issue a mandatory recall, arguing the voluntary software fixes issued by the companies aren’t enough, the Associated Press reported in May.

Anyone with information about any of the recent thefts should call Clio police at 843-586-2211.