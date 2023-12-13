MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Laurinburg man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly threw bricks at the window of a woman’s home and car and pointed a shotgun at her, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Michael Tew, 39, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

The incident took place on Dec. 9 when deputies were called to investigate a disturbance at a home in the McColl area.

According to deputies, the woman’s neighbor called 911 and said a man was in the neighbor’s yard breaking windows out of her home and vehicle and that he had fired a gun in the neighbor’s yard.

The victim later told deputies that she and Tew got into an argument at her home and that he left and then returned hours later and began throwing decorative the bricks.

The woman also told deputies that Tew entered the home with a shotgun and pointed it at her. She said she feared for her life and hid in a bathroom.

Deputies said they saw broken window at the home and in the woman’s vehicle and that they found light bulbs inside the home that had been removed and broken. They also recovered a shotgun shell on the victim’s bed.

Tew was taken into custody at the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and given a $50,000 surety bond with a GPS monitor.