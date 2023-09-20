MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Bennettsville man was arrested Monday by investigators for allegedly selling suspected methamphetamine to undercover operatives working with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said.

George Trevor Lowery, 37, was taken into custody on State Street and charged with two counts of second-offense distribution of methamphetamine. He was given a $70,000 bond and taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center

Deputies said Lowery had just over 3 grams of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest. He told deputies that “I forgot that was in my pants.”

The charges stem from a monthslong investigation in which Lowery sold suspected methamphetamine to undercover operatives, deputies said. Deputies said Lowery was released this year from the South Carolina Department of Corrections after serving time for drug charges.

Deputies encourage anyone with information about the sale of illegal drugs to call the sheriff’s office at 843-479-5605. Tips can be anonymous.