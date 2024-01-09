MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man shot by a woman forced to defend herself in a domestic related shooting on Christmas Day in Marlboro County is now in custody, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the woman had been having ongoing domestic issues with Nicholas Zapetis that reached a boiling point Christmas Day.

On Christmas Day, deputies said they found Zapetis outside with multiple gunshot wounds and another person inside the residence with indications of physical abuse, which led to the shooting.

Zapetis was airlifted to a hospital while the other person was taken to a nearby hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

Warrants were sought and issued for Zapetis on two counts of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. Deputies said additional charges may be forthcoming.

On Tuesday, Zapetis was denied bond, and a mental health evaluation was ordered.

Sheriff McNeil with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office made a statement about domestic violence.

“I would like to reiterate that domestic violence will not be tolerated in Marlboro County and we stand behind the survivors in these cases,” McNeil said. “If you or anyone you know is in a situation where domestic violence is a factor, we encourage you to reach out to Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault and know that any resources we can provide, will be provided.”