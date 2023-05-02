MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County deputies arrested a man on an attemped murder charge in connection with a shooting early Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Rashawn Rictavis Covington, of Marlboro County, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the release.

The shooting happened at a residence on Rosewood Drive in Clio, deputies said. After a verbal altercation between Covington and the victim, the victim attempted to leave the location in their vehicle when Covington shot at the victim multiple times, hitting the vehicle.

Covington was taken into custody Tuesday morning, and deputies said the victim was not injured during the shooting.

Covington was booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.