MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Laurel Hill man was arrested by Marlboro County Sheriff deputies while out on bond for driving with a suspended license and having a bookbag that contained over 100 grams of methamphetamine and over 50 oxycodone pills inside his car.

Investigators with the department said they conducted a traffic stop in the McColl area of Marlboro County Thursday for defective equipment and stopped, Michael Ray Chavis, 51, and found he had a suspended license.

Investigators said they were already familiar with Chavis due to a previous encounter and inquired about the presence of illegal narcotics.

Chavis admitted to having illegal narcotics inside a book bag in the car. Investigators located the bookbag and found the illegal narcotics and a potato chip bag.

Chavis was placed under arrest for trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Investigators said Chavis was out on bond for trafficking methamphetamine greater than 10 grams but less than 28 grams.