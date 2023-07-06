BENETSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – A man barricaded himself inside a bathroom of his home on Old Wire Road in Bennettsville to stop deputies from arresting him, according to Chief Deputy Larry Turner.

According to Turner, the man had five warrants for failure to appear in general sessions court.

As deputies tried to arrest him, Turner said the man ran inside his home and locked himself in the bathroom.

Turner said when deputies entered the home, they found marijuana on a table and a weapon inside the home.

Turner said when deputies saw the gun they went back outside the home and set up a perimeter while they waited for back up.

The man came out of the home voluntarily and admitted he had taken a lot of pills, according to Turner. After the man’s admission, EMS was contacted and the paramedics took the man to the hospital.

Turner said the man’s name will not be released and additional charges are pending.

