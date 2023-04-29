MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged Friday in connection with an illegal gambling operation in Marlboro County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Arlington Fitzgerald Bostic, 57, of Bennettsville, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession and operation of video poker/gambling devices and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to deputies.

Deputies received complaints about a home on Wise Court that was allegedly housing illegal video poker machines, according to the sheriff’s office.

During a search warrant, deputies seized seven video poker machines, $1,673 in cash — some of which was in the video poker machines — and more than 70 grams of marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.

A second person, who was not named, was cited for playing on one of the machines at the time of the search warrant, according to deputies.

Bostic was booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center.