MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was flown to the hospital early Saturday morning after an apparent shooting in Marlboro County that also led authorities to change a man with attempted murder.

James A. Doster / Photo: Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, James A. Doster, 35, of Clio, was also arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center to await a bond hearing.

Deputies responded about 12:20 a.m. to the 3100 block of Henry Lane in Clio to investigate a report of someone being shot.

According to deputies, the incident happened after Doster and his girlfriend got into an argument and she returned to the residence to retrieve some of her belongings. Dostert and a family member then got into an argument and the family member was shot, deputies said.

The Clio Rural Fire Department assisted Marlboro County EMS and deputies in getting the victim to the hospital by helping set up a landing zone for a Valley Air medical helicopter.